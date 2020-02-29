Comerica Bank Buys 13,555 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 48.80%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

