Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 265,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 236,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

NYSE CMC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

