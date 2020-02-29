Comerica Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

