Comerica Bank Has $2.24 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $184.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $181.06 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.