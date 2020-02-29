Comerica Bank Has $2.32 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.29 on Friday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

