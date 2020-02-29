Comerica Bank Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Synaptics worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.