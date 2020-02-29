Comerica Bank Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $29,289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $40,902,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 15,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VMware from to in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

