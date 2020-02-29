Comerica Bank Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

