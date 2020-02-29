Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after buying an additional 302,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 169,636 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 100,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $132.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.