Comerica Bank Purchases 36,422 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 435,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $9.31 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

