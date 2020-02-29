Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $5,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

