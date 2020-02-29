Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $302,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

