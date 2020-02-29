Comerica Bank Sells 31,822 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,822 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

