Comerica Bank Sells 4,640 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.