Comerica Bank Sells 6,227 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 297,296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,226.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

