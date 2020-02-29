Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

