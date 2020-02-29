CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $991.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommerceBlock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CommerceBlock Token Profile

CommerceBlock was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com.

CommerceBlock Token Trading

CommerceBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Gatecoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

