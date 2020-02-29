Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,215. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

