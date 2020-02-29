Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.