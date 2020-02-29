Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 688,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,044,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

