Comparing AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) & Vericel (OTCMKTS:VCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Vericel -8.20% 7.84% 5.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23 Vericel $117.85 million 5.88 -$8.14 million $0.18 85.72

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AVITA MED LTD/S and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $23.98, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. Given Vericel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericel beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

