Comparing SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & ResMed (NASDAQ:RMD)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurModics and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 4.74 $7.59 million $0.72 48.49 ResMed $2.61 billion 8.82 $404.59 million $3.64 43.67

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than SurModics. ResMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 6.40% 7.47% 5.82% ResMed 16.34% 27.25% 13.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SurModics and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ResMed 1 6 2 0 2.11

SurModics presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.14%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $144.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.99%. Given SurModics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than ResMed.

Risk and Volatility

SurModics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats SurModics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

