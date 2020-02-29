Conceal (CCX) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market capitalization of $578,214.00 and approximately $116,989.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01024769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040402 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00203664 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00071622 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00317951 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,616,125 coins and its circulating supply is 6,706,330 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

