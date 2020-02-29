Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0888 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $595,750.00 and approximately $115,638.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01018481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040870 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200640 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001965 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00298367 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal's total supply is 15,611,842 coins and its circulating supply is 6,710,984 coins. Conceal's official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

