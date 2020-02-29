Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.22%.

CNCE traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,846. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

