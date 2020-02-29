Concoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Concoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concoin has a total market cap of $4,413.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

