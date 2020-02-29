Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

