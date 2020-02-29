Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 5,357,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,823. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

