Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.79 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. Constellation has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $535,982.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00482195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.06451501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,726,876 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.