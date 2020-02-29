Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 12.9% in February

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 30th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Constellium by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 514,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,841 shares. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

