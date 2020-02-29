Content Value Network Price Tops $0.0074 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $319,683.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.02434533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

