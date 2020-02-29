ContentBox Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $368,447.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007984 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX, Huobi and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

