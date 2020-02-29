Contentos Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $9.93 million and $4.48 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,343,655 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.