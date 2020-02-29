Contrasting Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) & Johnson & Johnson (OTCMKTS:JNJ)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -10,718.75% -428.46% -158.54% Johnson & Johnson 22.18% 39.27% 15.08%

Risk & Volatility

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amarillo Biosciences and Johnson & Johnson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson & Johnson 0 2 10 0 2.83

Johnson & Johnson has a consensus price target of $163.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Johnson & Johnson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson & Johnson is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Johnson & Johnson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $80,000.00 117.05 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Johnson & Johnson $82.06 billion 4.32 $15.12 billion $8.68 15.49

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Amarillo Biosciences.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Amarillo Biosciences on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha. Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads and tampons under the STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The Pharmaceutical segment offers products in various therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, and retail outlets and distributors, as well as distributes directly to wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use. It has research and collaboration alliance with Morphic Therapeutic. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

