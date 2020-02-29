Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. 567,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,011. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

