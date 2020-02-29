Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.68% of Cooper-Standard worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 22.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $17.28 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

