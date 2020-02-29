Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NYSE CTB opened at $25.49 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

