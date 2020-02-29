CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 30th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CTK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,869. The stock has a market cap of $395.63 million, a PE ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) comprises 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTK. Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

