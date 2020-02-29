Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after purchasing an additional 482,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

