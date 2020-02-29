Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of CLB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,316. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.51.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

