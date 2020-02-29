CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Up 6.7% in February

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorePoint Lodging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $7.96. 534,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

