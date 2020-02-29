Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $153.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.03 million to $161.31 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $148.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $633.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.61 million to $641.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $675.86 million, with estimates ranging from $665.52 million to $682.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.