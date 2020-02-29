CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CorVel worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $75,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

