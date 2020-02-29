COTI (COTI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 305,658,854 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

