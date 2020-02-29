COTI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 305,658,854 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

