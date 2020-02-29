Couchain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,235.00 and $5,348.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00481796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.06508264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

