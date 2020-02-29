Counterparty Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00020506 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $17.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,368 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

