COVA (COVA) Market Cap Achieves $653,017.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $653,017.00 and approximately $1.18 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

