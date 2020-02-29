Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.89 ($51.03).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ETR:1COV traded down €1.67 ($1.94) on Friday, reaching €34.49 ($40.10). 4,420,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.01 ($43.03) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

