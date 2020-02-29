Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVET opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.